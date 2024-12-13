UnitedHealthcare CEO killed in New York tried to improve ‘patchwork’ system, exec says

NEW YORK (AP) — The leader of UnitedHealth Group wrote that the health insurance executive gunned down on a Manhattan sidewalk last week cared about consumers and was working to make the system better. UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty published a guest essay in The New York Times on Friday praising his slain colleague, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Witty said that Thompson never forgot growing up in his family’s farmhouse in Iowa and focused on improving the experiences of consumers. Witty said the nation’s patchwork health system “does not work as well as it should,” but said they were on a mission to improve it.

