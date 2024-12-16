Corps of Engineers will look to save 150-year-old lighthouse from crumbling into the Hudson River

ATHENS, N.Y. (AP) — Efforts to save an imperiled 150-year-old lighthouse in New York are getting a boost with federal officials announcing new funding to study ways to protect the structure. New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer says that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is funding a study on how to restore the Hudson-Athens Lighthouse on the Hudson River. He said Monday that will unlock future funding. The lighthouse sits on roughly 200 wood pilings in a shallow mudflat. But ever-larger commercial ships have created more turbulence, eroding its foundation. It was built in the river 100 miles 161 (kilometers) north of Manhattan to keep boats from running aground. It still functions today but with an automated LED beacon.

