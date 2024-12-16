Man sentenced for helping pregnant Chinese women travel to give birth in the US

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for running a business to help pregnant Chinese women travel to the United States to deliver babies who would automatically have American citizenship. U.S. authorities had sought a more than five-year prison term for Michael Wei Yueh Liu. Liu was convicted in September of conspiracy and money laundering for running a company known as USA Happy Baby. Businesses have long operated in California and other states catering to couples not only from China but also Russia, Nigeria and elsewhere who want to deliver their babies in the United States.

