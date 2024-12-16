Prince Andrew’s Chinese spy drama ups stakes for King Charles III to rein in scandal-prone brother

LONDON (AP) — How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew? That’s the question facing King Charles III as the long-running drama surrounding his 64-year-old brother roils Britain and the monarchy once again. In the latest episode of this palace soap opera, a Chinese businessman has been barred from the U.K. because of concerns he cultivated links with Andrew in an alleged effort to influence British elites on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. The man, identified Monday as Yang Tengbo, said he wasn’t involved in espionage and had “done nothing wrong or unlawful.”

