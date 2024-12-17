Judge allows testing of tissue samples from George Floyd as officer who killed him seeks new trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has granted permission to lawyers for Derek Chauvin to have samples from George Floyd examined as part of the former Minneapolis police officer’s efforts to challenge his conviction on a federal civil rights charge stemming from Floyd’s death in 2020. The U.S. district judge agreed Monday to let the defense examine Floyd’s heart tissue and fluid samples to test a theory that Floyd died of a heart condition. Prosecutors contend Floyd died from asphyxiation caused by the white officer pressing his knee on the Black man’s neck for nearly 10 minutes despite Floyd’s dying cries that he couldn’t breathe.

