Russian lawmakers approve new bill expanding the definition of high treason

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers have approved a bill broadening the definition of high treason, which can bring a sentence of life in prison. It’s part of authorities’ efforts to tighten control as the fighting in Ukraine is nearing the three-year mark. The amendments were approved by the lower house in second and third readings expand the description of high treason to include affiliation with any organization involved in “activities that undermine security of the Russian Federation.” Rights advocates have warned that the bill’s vague formulation could be used to target anyone who has ties to any Ukrainian or Western organization. Steps remain before the bill becomes law.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.