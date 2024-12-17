Texas jailer dies after being assaulted by confined man, sheriff says

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff says a man being held in jail fatally assaulted a detention officer who was returning him to his cell following the one hour he was allowed out of his lockup each day. Twenty-eight-year-old Isaiah Patrick Bias was assaulted Monday afternoon at the Ellis County jail in Waxahachie, south of Dallas. Sheriff Brad Norman said during a Tuesday news conference that 45-year-old Arron Semeion Thompson has been charged with capital murder in Bias’ death. Bias worked for the sheriff’s office for over six years.

