The Unify League is soccer’s latest incarnation of a breakaway European Super League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Organizers of a breakaway European Super League have revealed new plans to create a rival to the Champions League. The Unify League is the latest incarnation of a proposed elite competition for the biggest soccer clubs in Europe. It comes after the launch of a Super League in 2021 collapsed when clubs backed out in the face of angry fan protests. Madrid-based A22-Sports Management said it has submitted proposals to governing bodies UEFA and FIFA for official recognition of its proposed competition.

