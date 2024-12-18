Friend of Alexander real estate brothers surrenders in sexual assault case

MIAMI (AP) — A friend of brothers who are prominent in luxury real estate in Florida and New York and are charged with sex trafficking and assault has surrendered to face an allegation that he helped two of them rape a woman nearly a decade ago. Ohad Fisherman returned early from his honeymoon in Japan to surrender Wednesday on a charge of sexual battery by multiple perpetrators. He was later released on bond. Investigators say Fisherman helped twins Alon and Oren Alexander rape a woman in 2016. Fisherman’s attorney says his client wants to clear his name. The Alexander twins and their older brother Tal are also charged federally with sex trafficking. They deny the allegations.

