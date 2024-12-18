House passes bill backed by Paris Hilton to reform youth treatment facilities

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed legislation requiring more oversight of youth residential treatment facilities. The vote Wednesday is a feat for hotel heiress Paris Hilton who has spent years lobbying lawmakers to regulate the industry. The bill gained overwhelming bipartisan support in the House after passing the Senate last week. It will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. Hilton has testified about the abuse she says she suffered when she was 17 at a boarding school in Utah. Her advocacy has helped changed laws to protect minors in at least eight states, including in Hilton’s home state of California.

