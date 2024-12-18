Ivy League football to compete in FCS playoffs beginning next season

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Ivy League has announced its football programs will compete in the FCS playoffs beginning next season. The league said Wednesday the decision to compete in the playoffs followed a year-long process initiated by its Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Mason Shipp is a senior football player at Yale who serves as the committee’s chairman. He called this a monumental day and said to the future generations of Ivy League football players: “go win us some hardware!” The 2024 season culminated with Columbia, Dartmouth and Harvard earning a share of the Ivy League title. It was Colombia football’s first Ivy League title since 1961.

