A massive fire kills 9 people at a building under construction in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Nine people have died in a massive fire in central Taiwan at a huge food-processing building that was under construction. Video posted on social media showed a wall of smoke and flames billowing out of one end of the five-story building in the city of Taichung. The cause of the fire was undetermined but the Taichung government said it spread rapidly because of a large quantity of foam panels on site. Taiwanese media said one person died after jumping from the third floor and the others were found by firefighters. The building was being constructed for the PX Mart supermarket chain.

