EU leaders insist no decisions can be taken about Ukraine without Ukraine, or behind their backs

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders insist that no decisions can be taken about the future of Ukraine without its consent or behind their backs. Demonstrations of solidarity with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are mounting barely a month before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Zelenskyy attended an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday. Ukraine’s position is dire more than 1,000 days into the war with Russia. Some Europeans are concerned that Trump might try to wrap up a quick deal with Russia possibly at Ukraine’s expense. They say the focus right now must be to strengthen the hand of Ukraine’s armed forces on the battlefield should Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin agree to enter into negotiations one day.

