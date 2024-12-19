Takeaways from AP’s story on Everglades restoration efforts

EVERGLADES, Fla. (AP) — For decades, largescale engineering projects for development and agriculture drained and partitioned south Florida’s Everglades, a vast wetlands landscape home to endangered and threatened species and a vital source of drinking water for millions of Floridians. A plan approved by Congress in 2000 has aimed to undo some of the damages, but development, water quality and climate change are ongoing challenges. There are also questions about whether some major projects will work when they’re completed. Still, enthusiasm among some is high as significant projects are finally underway, others gain momentum and funding pours in.

