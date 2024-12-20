A LeBron record. Xmas greetings from Mazzulla. Steph went 0 for 7. Thursday wasn’t boring in the NBA
AP Basketball Writer
Thursday had a little of everything in the NBA. There was another record for LeBron James. Joe Mazzulla gave out some Christmas cheer that was not Christmas cheer. It was a shooting night like none other for Stephen Curry, which was not a good thing. Victor Wembanyama did something unusual, which is becoming the usual. The Pistons trailed by 29 in the first quarter, the biggest opening-quarter deficit so far this season. The Warriors trailed by 57, the most by any team this season.