Kehlani shares how taking risks earned Grammy noms while balancing mental health during activism

LOS ANGELES (AP) — While recording “Crash,” Kehlani faced a career-defining decision: Stick with the familiar R&B sound that helped build their name, or risk it all to showcase their full artistic range. For Kehlani, choosing the latter was a gamble, but trusting their instincts paid off in the long run. The singer’s fourth studio album became a catalyst toward earning Grammy nods, selling out a massive tour and proving that their versatility should never be in question. Now, she’s nominated for three Grammys: best R&B progressive album for “Crash,” R&B song through the viral sensation track “After Hours” and best melodic rap performance for “Kehlani.”

