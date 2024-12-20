Lithuania says it sees no sign of sabotage in the crash of a DHL cargo plane

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The Lithuanian government says an investigation of last month’s crash of a DHL cargo plane as it approached the airport in Vilnius has found no indication of “unauthorized interference.” The plane crashed and skidded into a house in the early morning of Nov. 25. A Spanish crew member was killed and the other three crew members were injured, but no one was hurt on the ground. The Lithuanian Justice Ministry said Friday that after a preliminary analysis of the Boeing 737’s flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, as well as an examination of evidence from the accident scene, “no signs of unauthorized interference were found.”

