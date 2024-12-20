Venezuelan opposition politician met with prosecutors after leaving Argentine diplomatic compound

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Venezuela’s attorney general says an opposition politician met with prosecutors after leaving the Argentine diplomatic compound in the capital, Caracas, where he had sheltered for nine months to avoid arrest. Attorney General Tarek William Saab said in a statement that Fernando Martínez “voluntarily presented himself” before authorities and gave a statement after leaving the diplomatic facility Thursday. Saab added that Martínez “decided to collaborate actively” with the prosecution. Martínez was one of the six members of Venezuela’s political opposition whom the government of Argentine President Javier Milei allowed into the ambassador’s residence in March. Authorities loyal to the ruling party had issued warrants for their arrest.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.