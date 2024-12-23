Bangladesh seeks extradition of ousted leader Sheikh Hasina from India

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh has sent a formal request to India to extradite ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She fled to New Delhi in August amid the student-led protests that ended her 15 years in power. Bangladesh’s foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain told reporters Monday that the country has sent a diplomatic note to India’s Foreign Ministry for Hasina’s extradition. Hasina fled to India after being ousted in a mass uprising in July and August in which hundreds of protesters were killed and thousands were injured. She faces many court cases over the deaths including some on charges of crimes against humanity. Authorities say more than 750 people were killed and thousands more hurt during the mass uprising.

