Chinese court issues suspended death sentence to man who drove car into a crowd of schoolchildren
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — A Chinese court issued a suspended death sentence to a man for driving his car into a crowd of elementary school students and parents in southern Hunan province last month. Huang Wen was arrested on site after wounding about 30, 18 of them children, according to the court’s statement on Monday. This marks the first time authorities have revealed official figures. Censors had taken down videos of the attack on social media and only terse statements from state outlets were used to report updates. He was given a death sentence with a two-year reprieve, usually commuted to life in prison if the convicted commits no further crimes during that period.