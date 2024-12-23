Civil rights icon James Meredith is honored in his Mississippi hometown

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (AP) — A new historical marker has been unveiled in the hometown of civil rights icon James Meredith. He is a Black man who fought white supremacy by integrating the University of Mississippi in 1962. Meredith is now 91 years old, and he watched the ceremony in Kosciusko from a pickup truck. About 85 people attended, including many of his relatives. Meredith was born in Kosciusko and grew up on a nearby farm. He graduated high school in Florida, served in the Air Force and attended an historically Black college before suing to enroll at Ole Miss.

