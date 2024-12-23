Former Greek royal family expresses ‘deep emotion’ after regaining citizenship

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Members of Greece’s former royal family have expressed “deep emotion” after being granted Greek citizenship, ending a decades-old dispute with the country’s government. Ten descendants of the late King Constantine II, who died last year aged 82, adopted the surname “De Grece” — French for “of Greece.” They formally recognized Greece’s status as a presidential parliamentary democracy and renouncing any claims to royal authority or titles. They are all five children of Constantine II and former Queen Anne-Marie as well as the five children of their oldest son, Pavlos. Annie-Marie did not apply for citizenship.

