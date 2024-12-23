Harris Dickinson toys with ambiguity in ‘Babygirl,’ and keeps a secret from Nicole Kidman

The English actor Harris Dickinson has been making waves in Hollywood since his feature film debut seven years ago in the indie “Beach Rats.” But his latest role is getting him more attention than ever as the confident intern who begins a dangerous affair with a married CEO played by Nicole Kidman. It’s the kind of film that’s inspiring both deep conversations about desire and internet memes. Dickinson spoke to The Associated Press about playing the enigmatic Samuel, working so closely with Kidman and directing his own first feature set against the backdrop of homelessness in London. “Babygirl” opens in theaters nationwide Wednesday.

