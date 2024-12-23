What to know about the woman who was burned to death in a New York City subway train

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have a person in custody who is suspected to have lit a woman on fire in the subway and then watched from a bench as she became engulfed in flames and died. Surveillance video showed the man calmly approach the woman, who was sitting motionless and may have been sleeping, while aboard a stationary F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station and then set her on fire early Sunday morning. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was arrested hours later while riding on the same subway line.

