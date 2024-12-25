Oregon house cat died after eating pet food that tested positive for bird flu

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities say a house cat died after eating raw frozen pet food that tested positive for bird flu. The Oregon Department of Agriculture says the indoor cat contracted the H5N1 virus by eating the pet food. In response, Oregon-based pet food company Northwest Naturals has recalled one batch of its two-pound Feline Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food. The company says the product was sold nationwide through distributors in a dozen states, and in Canada’s British Columbia. Oregon authorities say no human cases of bird flu have been linked to this incident, but that those who were in contact with the cat are being monitored for flu symptoms.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.