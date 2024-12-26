Chinese automaker BYD slams reports of poor conditions at a factory site in Brazil

BANGKOK (AP) — A spokesperson for Chinese automaker BYD has objected to reports about poor conditions at a construction site in Brazil where it is building a factory, saying the allegations were aimed at “smearing” China and Chinese brands. Earlier in the week, a task force led by Brazilian prosecutors said it had rescued 163 Chinese nationals it said were working in “slavery-like” conditions at the site. A BYD spokesperson, Li Yunfei, posted a statement on the WeChat social media site saying that the accusations were smearing Chinese brands and hurting relations with Brazil. A video from the Labor Prosecutor’s Office of dorms housing the workers showed beds with no mattresses and rudimentary cooking facilities.

