The body of a missing Hungarian hiker is found in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s mountain rescuers have found the body of a Hungarian hiker who got lost in a blizzard in the Alps last week. A brief post by the group on Thursday said that a team located the man, who was showing no signs of life, and that the transport of the body is underway. Two hikers from Hungary got lost on Sunday as the weather turned bad while they were at an altitude of some 1,700 meters in the Alps, north of the capital Ljubljana. Slovenian rescuers were unable to fly a helicopter in the area because of strong winds.

