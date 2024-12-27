Venezuela accuses an Argentine officer of terrorism as relations deteriorate

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Venezuela’s attorney general said on Friday that an Argentine military officer who was arrested in Venezuela earlier this month has been charged with terrorism.In a statement published on Instagram, the Attorney General’s office accused the officer, Nahuel Gallo, of “being part of a group of people who tried to commit destabilizing and terrorist acts (in Venezuela) with the support of international far right groups.”In a press conference on Friday, Argentina’s Interior Minister, Patricia Bullrich described the charges as “another lie” by Venezuela’s authoritarian government, and said that Gallo should be returned to Argentina “immediately.”

