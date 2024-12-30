Hotel fire near monastic sanctuary in Greece leaves 1 dead, 11 hospitalized

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Officials say a hotel fire near a monastic sanctuary in central Greece, has left its owner dead and 11 hospitalized. The three-story building suffered extensive damage, with firefighters rescuing 26 people, including four children. The 55-year-old hotel owner fell from a balcony while aiding guests. Survivors are being housed in nearby hotels, supported by local authorities. The blaze, which gutted the hotel’s interior, saw dramatic rescue scenes, with some using bed sheets to try and escape. The area is a popular destination for visitors exploring the cliff-top and centuries-old Orthodox monasteries at Meteora, a UNESCO-listed site.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.