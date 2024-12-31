Remains of a woman killed in New York identified after over 30 years using DNA technology

NEW YORK (AP) — New York authorities have identified the body of a woman found more than 30 years ago near the intersection of two parkways in Queens by using advanced DNA technology. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Monday that her office’s cold case unit, the New York Police Department and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner identified the woman as 30-year-old Judy Rodriguez after using a genealogical profile developed by a private lab. The mother of three was last seen by her family on January 23, 1991, and had been reported missing at the time. Four men were arrested in convicted in the case years ago.

