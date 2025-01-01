Elders in Pakistan broker a peace deal between Sunni and Shiite tribes after deadly clashes

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say tribal elders, backed by local authorities, have brokered a peace deal between minority Shiite and majority Sunni tribes in the restive northwest. The breakthrough on Wednesday comes weeks after clashes erupted between the two sides in the district of Kurram, killing 130 people. The violence flared in November, when gunmen ambushed a convoy of vehicles and killed 52 people, mostly Shiite Muslims. Nobody claimed responsibility for the assault, which triggered retaliatory attacks. Kurram is a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Though the two sides recently agreed to a ceasefire, tension have persisted and roads leading to Kurram have remained closed.

