FBI finds 150 homemade bombs at Virginia home in one of the largest such seizures, prosecutors say

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say federal agents found one of the largest stockpiles of homemade explosives they’ve ever seized when they arrested a Virginia man on a firearms charge last month. Prosecutors said in a motion that investigators seized more than 150 pipe bombs and other homemade devices when they searched the home of the defendant in Isle of Wight County in December. The prosecutors wrote that this is believed to be “the largest seizure by number of finished explosive devices in FBI history.” Prosecutors said the defendant is being held on a firearms charge and could face more explosives charges.

