Former Estonian President Arnold Rüütel dies at age 96

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Arnold Rüütel, the last communist leader of Soviet Estonia and the Baltic country’s second president after the restoration of independence, has died. He was 96. The office of the president announced that Rüütel died on Tuesday. Rüütel was almost 50 when, in 1977, he began serving in high-ranking positions within the communist party of the Soviet republic of Estonia. In 1983, he was elected chairman of the republic’s supreme council. Soon, however, Rüütel was using his position to prepare for Estonia’s split from the Soviet Union, which had occupied the tiny European country on the Baltic Sea in 1940. In 1988, Rüütel was a key figure in preparing a declaration of independence, with full sovereignty following three years later.

