Protesters in Syria demand justice for disappeared activists and accountability from all factions

DOUMA, Syria (AP) — Protesters in Syria have held a sit-in demanding justice for four activists who were forcibly disappeared in 2013 and whose fate remains one of the most haunting mysteries of the country’s 13-year civil war. Among them was one of Syria’s most well-known human rights activists. There has been no sign of life nor proof of death since she and her colleagues were abducted. Now their families and others across Syria are taking advantage of last month’s ouster of Bashar Assad to hold protests across the country demanding information about the many people who were forcibly disappeared under his rule.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.