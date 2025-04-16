Lori Vallow Daybell Arizona murder conspiracy trial – Day 7

ARIZONA (KIFI) - Prosecutors may be able to rest their case today as the court enters the seventh day of Lori Vallow Daybell's second murder trial on Wednesday.

The state has called a total of 18 witnesses in the trial so far, and less than a handful remain to be called, according to reports by Fox 10 Phoenix.

Tuesday, the jury heard testimony from two members of the Chandler Police Department, Det. Cassandra Ynclan and Det. Ariel Werther.

Det. Werther presented a PowerPoint of the geographic location of Charles's cell phone following his death. The location data confirmed that Lori Vallow had taken her children to buy flip flops and to a fast food restaurant directly after her fourth husband's death.