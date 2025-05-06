Star Card deadline is May 7

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A Star Card will be needed in order to fly commercially or to access federal buildings by May 7. Forms of identification that are not REAL-ID compliant will not be accepted at security check points.

"The Star Card is Idaho's form of the real ID, or the updated driver's license and identification cards that brings our state into compliance with the Real ID Act," says Sergeant Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

If someone arrives at an airport or federal building without a Star Card or another acceptable document, they may be delayed and undergo additional examination. This can cause delays, but can still go through security through a longer process.

"Passengers will not be turned away at airports," says Steve Lorincz, TSA's acting Deputy Executive Assistant Administrator for Security Operations.

The Star Card is intended to make it more difficult for bad actors to falsify their identities.

"Believe it or not, people do come to try and get an ID that have a different name or that of somebody they know... to get a false identification and use that for criminal purposes," says Sergeant Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

For a comprehensive step-by-step guide to getting a star card, you can use the Idaho Transportation Department's Add the Star tool to make sure all of you have all the necessary documents.