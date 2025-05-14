Cold showers and windy

First Alert Weather Day: We've got these well below average temps for a stretch, so bundle up and grab an umbrella. The forecast has us with morning rain then chances of storms for the afternoon. Highs only in the mid 50's. Average is 66 for Idaho Falls. Winds SW 15-25+ and gustier around storms. Mountain snow/rain mix and this trend lasts as long as the low over us keeps spinning. It's starting slow this morning, but overcast and cold with lows in the 40's. Then hit and miss showers into Thursday and Friday with continued chilly temps in the 50's for highs. We've got more energy to spur storms into the weekend, too. Finally back to the 60's, unless this setup takes it's own sweet time, which it is to start today. Usually these weather patterns run behind, but rain and snow is in the central mountains and starting west of us this morning. Count on chilly temps and sloppy wet weather hits for the rest of the week. Slick conditions and road construction are both deterrents for going out. Plus we are on TV, so watch and listen to us on 99 KUPI-FM this morning.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather