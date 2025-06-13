Double the days, double the fun: Preston Farmers Market licks off second season, July 5

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Preston Farmers Market returns for a second season, promising an even bigger and better experience for Franklin County residents and visitors. Building on last year's success, the market kicks off on July 5th, 2025, offering fresh, local produce, artisanal goods, and vibrant entertainment at two locations twice a week.

"We’re so excited to be growing the Preston Farmers Market by adding Saturdays in Franklin starting July 5!" says Jessica Smith, Preston Farmers Market Secretary. "It’s a great way for everyone to get out, support our local farmers and makers, and enjoy all the fresh produce, baked goods, sweet treats, homemade art, and so much more."

Market Schedule and Locations

The Preston Farmers Market will operate on the following schedule:

Evening markets will be held at Preston City Park from 5 PM to 8 PM. These will feature lively events including entertainment, classes, and friendly competitions. "Don’t forget our Wednesday night festivals, where you can shop while listening to awesome local musicians," adds Smith. "We’re also super proud to have youth vendors joining in, showing off the talents of the next generation." New for 2025, morning markets will take place at Franklin City Park from 10 AM to 1 PM. This expansion provides even more opportunities to support local businesses and stock up on fresh goods.

Organizers say the Preston Farmers Market has quickly become a community hub, directly connecting consumers with the talented growers and producers of the region. Visitors can expect a diverse selection of seasonal fruits and vegetables, locally raised meats, eggs, baked goods, handmade crafts, and more.

"It’s all about community, supporting local, and making it easy to find the best our valley has to offer," says Smith. "This season is going to be so fun, hope to see you there!"