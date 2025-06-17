New Details: Highway 33 stabbing suspect charged with aggravated battery & kidnapping

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office has released new details regarding Sunday's stabbing incident along Highway 33, leading to the arrest of Daytona "Tony" Travis, 34, of Rexburg.

According to the Sheriff's Office, their deputies, along with the Rexburg Police and Madison Fire Department, were called to the intersection of 6000 West and Highway 33, where they found a 34-year-old woman who had reportedly been stabbed. Her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, and she was transported to Madison Health for treatment. She has since been discharged.

Law enforcement identified 34-year-old Travis as a person of interest and issued a warrant for his arrest. He was caught by Idaho Falls Police along 16th Street in Idaho Falls on the following morning.

Travis has been charged with Aggravated Battery and Second-Degree Kidnapping. His bond has been set at $500,000.

In a statement released via a Facebook post, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort: "The Madison County Sheriff’s Office extends sincere appreciation to the Idaho Falls Police Department, Rexburg Police Department, and members of the public for their cooperation and assistance in this matter."

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.