Juneteenth events in Idaho Falls and Pocatello

IDAHO FALLS/POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — City offices, county offices, libraries and even banks will be closing in remembrance of Juneteenth on Thursday. Events are planned in the cities of Idaho Falls and Pocatello for the holiday.

On January 1, 1863, the Emancipation Proclamation issued by Abraham Lincoln went into effect. Because of the Civil War, word of the passed legislation was slow moving. It wasn't until June 19 of 1865 — almost two months after the conclusion of the war — that slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom from the Union soldiers who arrived in the town.

Since then, Juneteenth has become a federal holiday, commemorating the effective end of slavery in the United States.

Idaho Falls Event

The city of Idaho Falls is holding the Second Annual Juneteenth Com'Unity' Heritage Music Festival to celebrate the holiday. Part one of the event took place on June 14 with live music by the river.

The second part of the event will be taking place at the Colonial Theater in Downtown Idaho Falls on June 19 from 7 p.m.–9 p.m. The program, which is free to the public, will include a readers theater and musical performances that explore themes in African American music throughout the 20th century.

Click here for more information on this event.

Pocatello Event

NAACP in Pocatello will be celebrating a belated Juneteenth, holding their event on June 21 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center.

Attendees can enjoy activities such as a barbecue picnic with ethnic and traditional foods, kid-friendly games, an auction, raffles and the announcement of the NAACP scholarship winners.

Tickets are required if you plan on eating at the barbecue, but otherwise, the event is free to the public.

Click here for more information on this event.