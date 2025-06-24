Blackfoot development project is getting mixed reviews

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — Residents of Blackfoot are raising concerns over a proposed expansion named honey brook 4. The expansion is expected to build 52 new townhouses in the next 1-2 years. As of 9PM on Tuesday, July 24th the planning and zoning board has unanimously recommended the expansion to the city counsel. The concerned residents highlighted issues like water and traffic. One saying "[Real Estate] Developers have been eager to use the people of Blackfoot". The price of these townhouses can reach up to 29000 according the developer of the expansion Collin Hunter. The overall feeling from residents of the area is that they do indeed want growth, but they do not feel that their voices and requests are being heard.

