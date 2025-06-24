Skip to Content
Teton County Search and Rescue aids injured runner in Phillips Canyon

today at 12:36 PM
Published 12:43 PM

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) — A man is recovering after getting hurt in Phillips Canyon. On Sunday, June 22, the 35-year-old man was trail running alone when he went down with a knee injury.

A volunteer team with Teton County Search and Rescue found him 2 miles up from the trailhead on Fish Creek Road.

Volunteers used a wheeled litter and brought him down the trail to a waiting ambulance. This is the third time Teton County Search and Rescue has had to use the wheeled litter in the past week. For more information, click HERE.

