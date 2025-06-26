Skip to Content
News

Bison dies in Yellowstone’s Grand Prismatic Spring

Tourist, Katie Hirtzel, says while it was shocking to see the dead bison, it was a amazing to witness this rare part of the circle of life.
Katie Hirtzel
Tourist, Katie Hirtzel, says while it was shocking to see the dead bison, it was a amazing to witness this rare part of the circle of life.
By
today at 11:17 AM
Published 11:57 AM

YELLOWSTONE (KIFI) — On Saturday, June 21, Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park became the site of a truly "heartbreaking" event. Tourists watched, stunned, as a bison stumbled and fell into the scalding 160-degree water.

Yellowstone tourist, Louise Howard, said on Facebook she saw the bison take a few steps into a shallow part of the pool, then it turned around and quickly got out. Then, after standing still for a moment, the bison turned back to the spring and stepped into a deeper area, making it impossible for the bison to get back out, no matter how hard it tried.

Another tourist, Katie Hirtzel, says she unexpectedly saw the bison around 12 hours later with her family. She says while it was shocking to see, it was amazing to witness "this rare part of the circle of life."

Tonight at 5 on Local News 8, you can hear from Hirtzel and learn more about the experience.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content