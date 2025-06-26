Bison dies in Yellowstone’s Grand Prismatic Spring

YELLOWSTONE (KIFI) — On Saturday, June 21, Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park became the site of a truly "heartbreaking" event. Tourists watched, stunned, as a bison stumbled and fell into the scalding 160-degree water.

Yellowstone tourist, Louise Howard, said on Facebook she saw the bison take a few steps into a shallow part of the pool, then it turned around and quickly got out. Then, after standing still for a moment, the bison turned back to the spring and stepped into a deeper area, making it impossible for the bison to get back out, no matter how hard it tried.

Another tourist, Katie Hirtzel, says she unexpectedly saw the bison around 12 hours later with her family. She says while it was shocking to see, it was amazing to witness "this rare part of the circle of life."

