Popular Lavender Festival returns to Inkom June 27

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI)– Inkom Lavender Farm, Lavender Lane, is hosting their third annual Lavender Festival on June 27 and 28, with live music, local food and vendors, and free lavender bundles with admission.

Lavender Lane started as the passion project of Inkom native Jennifer Solomon, who, along with her husband, Nate, developed the idea of hosting a Lavender Festival three years ago as a way to give out excess lavender during harvest season.

The Lavender Festival quickly gained popularity, boasting nearly 2,000 visitors in 2024.

"One thing that people have told us when they come up here is they love that we're doing something that's not offered in our community," said Jennifer. "It's something out of the ordinary."

The Lavender Festival will run from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. on June 27 and 28. The festival is also offering sunrise yoga sessions and sound baths at 9:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Admission to the festival is $10 for adults, payable at the gate. People are asked to park at the LDS church at 150 Snow Peak Blvd., where a hay ride will be available to shuttle people to the festival.

For more information, you can find Lavender Lane on Facebook.