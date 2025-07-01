The unique way a school district is helping students with sensory issues

By John Franchi

MIDVALE, Utah (KSTU) — An administrator in the Canyons School District who overcame a life changing illness is making a difference for students with special needs.

BJ Weller recently beat brain cancer. One of the lingering impacts of his cancer battle is being sensitive to light and sound. He came face to face with that issue when visiting Jordan Valley School’s cafeteria in March.

“It was actually on St. Patrick’s Day that I came and the principal introduced me to the staff here,” he said. “I could hardly focus at all because my brain was ping ponging back and forth – the echo was so bad.”

BJ struggles with being in loud rooms. After getting through that moment, he realized many of the special needs students at this school most likely struggle with loud noises, too. “Many students here are non-verbal and can’t tell you that the sound is causing pain,” BJ said.

He decided to do something and connected with Draper based Felt Right. The company produces Utah-made panels that help eliminate excess noise. They can be placed on a wall or dangle from the ceiling.

“In a situation like this, it takes the reverberation down and kids are able to concentrate,” Said Talley Goodson, who founded the country several years ago. “It’s because of the material. It takes down the echo in the space and you notice it.”

The school’s principal notices a big difference in how her students react to being in the room. “When students push back and not want to enter the cafeteria – to these being installed – and then walking in just fine. It’s a clear indication that the sound isn’t as difficult to tolerate anymore,” said principal Stacey Nofsinger.

BJ is happy he was able to use his voice for his students. “Every school, every cafeteria needs something like this because we have kids who are suffering,” BJ said.

He believes everything happens for a reason and looks at the cancer he beat as the avenue that allows him to be a more forceful advocate for his students. “Sometimes you think brain cancer is a curse. It’s painful, it’s a challenge,” he said. “I am grateful to be alive. It’s miraculous. But i can use a voice that others don’t have because we just aren’t aware”

