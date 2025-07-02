Prominent Idaho Falls figure dies after rollover crash

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Bruce Turner, 72, a well-known Idaho Falls resident and former president of the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, died Sunday following a single-vehicle rollover crash east of American Falls.

According to the Idaho State Police, Turner and his 72-year-old wife were eastbound on I-86 in a 2001 Ford Explorer when their vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old Nigerian man, overcorrected and rolled into the median.

Both Turners were transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where Bruce Turner succumbed to his injuries. The Bannock County Coroner's Office confirmed his death on Wednesday.

"My heart goes out to Bruce’s family and friends as they grieve this sudden loss," stated Coroner Torey Danner.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Local News 8 is reaching out to the Idaho Falls Rotary Club for further comment and will update this story throughout the evening.