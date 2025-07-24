Skip to Content
WATCH LIVE: Defense describes Jeremy Best as doing good things before murdering his wife, child

By
today at 1:39 PM
Published 2:10 PM

WATCH LIVE BELOW FOR THE SENTENCING HEARING:

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI)—An emotional morning in a Driggs courtroom as the sentencing hearing continues for Jeremy Best.

He admits to killing his pregnant wife Kali, their unborn child, and 10-month-old son Zeke.

The crime happened in November 2023 and attracted nationwide attention.

Thursday's sentencing hearing began with Jeremy Best’s defense attorneys discussing his life history. According to court testimony, Jeremy met Kali in 2010, and they married in 2022.

A clinical psychologist said Best has ADHD and a bipolar disorder.

The defense was trying to show the crime was the result of a mental disorder, and prosecutors were pushing back on the psychologist and his findings.

Several witnesses who testified Thursday afternoon said Jeremy and Kali were a loving couple, and none of them saw the murders coming. Jeremy was seen being emotional at times during the testimony.

Victim impact statements will be heard after the defense has finished presenting its witnesses.  

This story is still developing.  Please return to this page for updates later Thursday.

Ariel Jensen

Ariel Jensen is a reporter for Local News 8.

