Last day to purchase drawn hunting tags just around the corner before second summer drawing

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho hunters who successfully drew tags for controlled hunts in the Southeast Region have until Friday, August 1, to buy their tags before applications open for the second drawing.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said tags for controlled hunts of deer, elk, pronghorn, swan, fall black bear, and fall turkey left unclaimed after August 1 will be forfeited and sent to the second drawing pool, which will accept applications starting August 5.

"This is just trying to connect people to the opportunities that are out there," said Jennifer Jackson, communications manager for Idaho Fish and Game's Southeast Region. "We don't want to let those tags go to waste; we want them to be in the hands of hunters that love and appreciate hunting, and love the outdoors, and want to spend time hunting in Idaho, and having these tag sales is one way to do that."

Results of the second controlled hunt tag drawing will be available August 26. Tags for sandhill crane and sage grouse hunts will also go on sale August 1.

For more information on hunting tag drawings and purchase deadlines, visit the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game website.