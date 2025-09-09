Local News 8 Investigates: Three more arrests confirmed in Fremont County voter fraud case

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — The voter fraud investigation in Fremont County has expanded. Local News 8 has now confirmed through court records that authorities have charged three more people with voter fraud in a 2023 Island Park election, bringing the total number of accused individuals to ten. Local News 8 first broke news of the voter fraud investigation Sunday Night.

RELATED — 7 arrested for voter fraud in Fremont County

On August 28, 2025, detectives questioned Teara Gailbraith, David Jenson, and Michelle Green. According to court documents, all three were charged on September 2nd.

They join the initial seven individuals who were arrested and charged on August 28. All ten are accused of fraudulently voting "in the May 26, 2023 AMB LEVY-AUD, while not being a resident of Island Park," and each is charged with Illegal Voting and perjury.

The election, which was decided by a narrow margin, centered on a proposed district that would have imposed a 5% lodging tax on short-term rentals, increasing the booking price for Airbnbs, cabins, etc. Many local property owners had publicly voiced concerns that the tax would make their businesses less competitive with those in nearby West Yellowstone.

RELATED — Sister of the accused man claims "situation has been mishandled"

The Community Center vote created intense community debate. Local News 8 has received multiple calls and emails since our initial investigation from residents and property owners describing a concerted effort from both sides of the issue to register voters ahead of the election.

Officials from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office and the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office have confirmed that they are not involved in the case.

RELATED — Idaho AG and Secretary of State Not Involved in Local Voter Fraud Case, Former AG Explains Why

The seven individuals initially arrested are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17 before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.