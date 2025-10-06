Local WIC offices told to operate as normal despite federal funding risk

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), is a program that helps lower income Americans purchase baby formula, produce and other nutritional goods. The current government shutdown means the nationally supported but state run program has not been funded for the new fiscal year, which started October 1st.

In a statement issued just as the federal shutdown began, the National WIC Association (NWA) expressed concern their finances would deplete soon, if they weren't funded by the government.

The full statement can be found HERE, but one key paragraph states: "As we head into a partial federal government shutdown, NWA anticipates that WIC has enough funding on hand to remain open for the short term—likely one to two weeks. The timing of this shutdown at the start of the new fiscal year puts WIC at risk of rapidly running out of funds. This failure needlessly jeopardizes the health and nutrition of millions of pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and young children who rely on WIC."

Local News 8 reached out to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, which is over the WIC program, to see what they're current funding status was and if they had the means to continue normal operation. We were unable to get a response in time for this story. The National WIC program generally funds state programs in lump sums, meaning it is possible the state could have extra money to support the program for a time without federal support. We are will update this story when we get a response.

Local News 8 was able to talk to representatives from local offices in eastern Idaho. They were unable to comment directly about the financial situation. However, they've been told to operate as normal, despite the funding issues at the national level.

"From the local area WIC offices, we are open and operating as normal," said Kami Christensen, a WIC representative from Preston. "Of course, that does depend on funding. But for now, if we are able to, [we] operate as normal and function as usual."

Christensen says that if something does change, they will notify WIC users and pivot as needed, but says those that qualify and need WIC's services shouldn't back away from getting help.

"I would just encourage participants to keep your appointments as scheduled," said Christensen. "We're here, we're ready to see you, and ready to help with any needs that you may have."

Local food bank leaders say they hope programs like WIC are funded soon. They say a shutdown of federal programs like WIC, even if its temporary, would force a lot of families to make hard choices.

"We're actually really worried about it, about any food program of ending or running out of funding," said Ariel Jackson, the Executive Director of the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls. "The charitable food system can't absorb everyone who is getting assistance on these programs."